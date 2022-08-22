CSU Hosts Listening Sessions as Part of Presidential Search August 22 – August 31

The committee heading up the search for the next president of Colorado State University is hosting a series of public listening sessions to hear from stakeholders about what qualities they want to see a new leader bring to the Fort Collins campus.

“We want to invite everyone in our community with an interest to join one of these listening sessions and share their thoughts, hopes, and expectations about the next president of Colorado State University Fort Collins,” Search Advisory Committee Chair and CSU System Board of Governors Vice Chair Armando Valdez said. “We want this process to be inclusive and to benefit from the input of our diverse CSU community, and these sessions are a key part of that.”

Spanish-language translation and ASL interpretation will be available at the in-person sessions. The virtual sessions be captioned and also offer Spanish-language translation.

Monday, August 22, 2022

Virtual Session

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b13fS56dRbCcypo2QMbRfg

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Virtual Session

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_M_Mf7ELKTD-qppHKVr2XFQ

Thursday, August 25, 2022

In Person

Lory Student Center, Ballroom A

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Friday, August 26, 2022

In Person

Lory Student Center, Ballroom A

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Friday, August 26, 2022

In Person

Lory Student Center, Ballroom A

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Virtual

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lStOSRMtQyGbh2E0epfrqQ

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

The Presidential Search Advisory Committee represents the University and its diverse constituencies in working with a search firm to recruit and screen candidates. They will interview numerous qualified candidates before recommending several candidates to the CSU System Board of Governors for consideration by the end of the calendar year. The Board of Governors will hire the president, in consultation with CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank.

To follow the search process, visit: https://presidentialsearch.colostate.edu/